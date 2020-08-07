|
Broadwith (Grindon) Peacefully in hospital on the
5th August, aged 70 years, Millie. Devoted partner to Ian, much loved Mam to Lee, dear mother-in-law to Alison and a loving nana to Robson and sister to Henry and Doreen. Millie will be greatly missed
by all her loving family and friends.
Private cremation to take place on Friday 14th August at 10.30am, Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request, donations to the
Croft Nursing Home.
All enquiries to Peter Dodd Family Funeral Directors, Grindon,
Tel. 5200666.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 7, 2020