|
|
|
COOK Paddock Style Manor Peacefully surrounded by her loving family on 4th March, aged 82 years, Minnie, (nee Dixon), beloved wife
to the late John, much loved mam
to Philip and Ashley, dear
mother-in-law to Barbara and
Gavin and a loving grannie to
Jack, Caitlan and Charlotte.
Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 19th March at 1.30pm.
Floral tributes welcome or donations to Dementia UK
(a collection box will be available
at the Crematorium).
Any enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors Tel; 5142744. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 12, 2020