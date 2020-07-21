|
|
|
Northway (Seaham) On July 14, Minnie (née Whitelock) aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Ken, devoted mam of David and his wife Trisha, much loved nana of Sophie and her husband Anthony, a loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Friends please meet at
St John's Church on Thursday
July 23 for service at 10.30am.
Please note the church does have restricted numbers for attendance.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham
Tel 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 21, 2020