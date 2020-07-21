Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director
57 The Avenue
Seaham, Co. Durham SR7 8NS
0191 581 7388
Service
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
10:30
St John's Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Northway
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie Northway

Notice Condolences

Minnie Northway Notice
Northway (Seaham) On July 14, Minnie (née Whitelock) aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Ken, devoted mam of David and his wife Trisha, much loved nana of Sophie and her husband Anthony, a loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
Friends please meet at
St John's Church on Thursday
July 23 for service at 10.30am.
Please note the church does have restricted numbers for attendance.
Enquiries to Kenneth Taylor Funeral Director, The Avenue, Seaham
Tel 581 7388
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -