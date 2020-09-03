Home

Lawson (Hetton-Le-Hole) Peacefully at home
on Tuesday 25th August, Moira Jean (née Clennell) aged 76 years.
Beloved wife of the late Bryon.
Devoted mam of Dianne and Jeff, mother-in-law to Stephen
and Emma.
Wonderful nana of Emily, Hannah, Adam, Chloe, Daniel, Jake, Jay, Abbie and Elijah, also a loving sister-in-law.
Would family and friends please meet for service on Tuesday 8th September at Hetton Independent Methodist Church at 10.15am prior to interment at Hetton Cemetery.
All enquiries to Derek Moss
Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 5266766.

Gone from our sight,
Always in our hearts.
Love you forever.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 3, 2020
