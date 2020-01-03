|
|
|
Waugh Moira
(nee Riddle) Peacefully at home on
28th December, aged 67 years.
Beloved wife of the late Walter, devoted mam to Philip, Lynn and Paul, cherished nana to Abbie, dearest sister to Gerard and Joan, dear sister-in-law to Pat and Keith and treasured aunt.
Please meet for funeral service
on Thursday 9th January in
St. Michael's Catholic Church, Durham Road, Houghton le Spring at 1pm, prior to burial within Jarrow Cemetery. Flowers welcome or donations if preferred to CAFOD.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 3, 2020