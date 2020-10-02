|
|
|
Williams Washington
Formerly of Seaham Sadly, passed away on her
birthday after a long illness with
her loving family by her side.
Moira (nee Williams), aged 76 years.
A much loved wife of Dennis, devoted mam of Vikki, precious Grandma of Ayla, and also
a loving sister of Derek
and Sister in law of Anne.
The funeral will take place in Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 7th October at 2pm.
All enquires to
Glen Miller Funeral Directors, Boldon. Tel 5191645
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 2, 2020