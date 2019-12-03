|
|
|
DEVITT Mollie
(Formerly Carter)
née Kirby Died peacefully on November 18th 2019, in her 101st year, at the
Terrace Care Home, Richmond.
Loving and beloved Wife of John (died 1981) and Ossie (died 1993) Daughter of Mary and Kit,
much loved Mother of Lynn and Lesley, Mother in law of Derek, dear Gran of Christopher,
Amy and Steve, proud Great Gran of Gareth and valued friend of many. Funeral service at Ewesley Road, Methodist Church, Sunderland
SR4 7RJ On Tuesday December 10th at 1.30pm, followed by cremation at Sunderland Crematorium, Chester Road, SR4 7RS.
Family flowers only please, donations, if desired,
to Ewesley Road Methodist Church where she worshipped all her life. These may be given in at the service or sent to Alan Duckworth Funeral Directors, 200 Chester Road, Sunderland, SR4 7HE
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 3, 2019