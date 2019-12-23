|
|
|
OWERS Silksworth Peacefully in hospital, on
6th December, aged 92 years,
Molly (nee Stephenson).
Beloved wife of the late Robert.
A loving mother of Susan, Gillian, Geoffrey and his partner Donna.
A loving grandmother to Simon and partner Michelle and also a great little nana to Abby and Rachel.
Family and friends please meet for service at St Matthew's Church, Silksworth, on Monday 30th December at 10:15 AM, followed by interment at St Matthew's Cemetery. Loved and remembered always. Rest in peace. Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth. Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 23, 2019