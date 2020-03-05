|
|
|
STEPHENSON (Penshaw,
formerly of Millfield) Peacefully on 23rd February
aged 89 years. Molly (née Laverick). Dearly loved wife of the late George, much loved mam of Maureen and Linda, dear mother-in-law of Ken
and Graham, precious nana of Christopher, Catherine, Gemma and Cara and loving great nana of Gabriella, Jasmine and Alyssa. Family and friends please meet for service at Glebe Methodist Church on Thursday 12th March at 11.00am, followed by committal at
Sunderland Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu, if desired, to Breast Cancer Care, (a donation box will be available in church). All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Luke's Terrace, Pallion,
Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 5, 2020