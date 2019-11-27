|
Houghton Cleadon Peacefully in hospital on
November 12th, aged 82 years,
Monica (nee Ward) retired nurse, midwife and health visitor.
Beloved wife of Bill, precious mam of Ruth, devoted grandmother of Rebecca and Bradley and a dear sister, sister in law and aunt.
Would friends please meet at
St Hilda's Catholic Church, Southwick on Tuesday 3rd December at 10.45am, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 12 noon.
Resting at home.
All enquires to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2019