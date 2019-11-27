Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Dodd Funeral Directors (Grindon, Sunderland)
90 The Broadway
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR4 8NX
0191 520 0666
Resources
More Obituaries for Monica Houghton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Monica Houghton

Notice Condolences

Monica Houghton Notice
Houghton Cleadon Peacefully in hospital on
November 12th, aged 82 years,
Monica (nee Ward) retired nurse, midwife and health visitor.
Beloved wife of Bill, precious mam of Ruth, devoted grandmother of Rebecca and Bradley and a dear sister, sister in law and aunt.
Would friends please meet at
St Hilda's Catholic Church, Southwick on Tuesday 3rd December at 10.45am, followed by committal at Sunderland Crematorium at 12 noon.
Resting at home.
All enquires to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Tel 5200666
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -