|
|
|
BARBER Townend Farm Suddenly on 13th Apil 2020 in Blossom Hill Care Home,
aged 89 years,
Muriel (née Anderson).
Beloved wife of the late James,
much loved mum of Geoffrey and Denise, loved mother-in-law of Ron, loving nana of Claire, Geoffrey, Paul, Samantha,Tony and Daniel. Dearly loved sister of Doris, Harold, Enid, and the late Audrey, Arnold, Maurice and Doreen, sister in law and aunty.
Immediate family only to attend Muriel's funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on
Saturday 25th April at 10.30am.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 20, 2020