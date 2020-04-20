Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Barber

Notice Condolences

Muriel Barber Notice
BARBER Townend Farm Suddenly on 13th Apil 2020 in Blossom Hill Care Home,
aged 89 years,
Muriel (née Anderson).
Beloved wife of the late James,
much loved mum of Geoffrey and Denise, loved mother-in-law of Ron, loving nana of Claire, Geoffrey, Paul, Samantha,Tony and Daniel. Dearly loved sister of Doris, Harold, Enid, and the late Audrey, Arnold, Maurice and Doreen, sister in law and aunty.
Immediate family only to attend Muriel's funeral service at South Shields Crematorium on
Saturday 25th April at 10.30am.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -