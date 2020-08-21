|
DODSWORTH (nee Spence)
Muriel
of Seaham Always an independent spirit, Muriel passed on August 8th at Stockton Lodge, aged 96. She lived almost all of her long life in Seaham. After her war service, Muriel worked at Binns before becoming a dedicated civil servant in her later career. She was married to her late husband Bob for 17 years. A lifelong Methodist and loyal friend to many, Muriel will be sadly missed.
Her funeral service will be at Durham Crematorium on August 25th.
Enquiries to Scollen and Wright, 0191 523 9099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 21, 2020