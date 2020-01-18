|
|
|
Errington Easington Lane Peacefully in hospital
on January 10th
aged 92 years,
Muriel (née Tempest).
The beloved wife of the late Jack.
The much loved mam of Malcolm,
Janice and the late Harry.
A cherished grandma
and great-grandma.
Please meet on Friday January 24th for service in Independent Methodist Church, Easington Lane at 12:30pm. Committal to follow
in Durham Crematorium.
Flowers welcome or
donations in lieu, if so desired,
to The Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be
provided at the church.
All enquiries to
Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
73 High Street, Easington Lane.
Tel: 0191 5263499.
Sadly missed by all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 18, 2020