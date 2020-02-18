|
Race Peacefully in hospital after
a short illness on February 10th,
aged 90 years, Muriel.
Beloved wife of the late Bob,
much loved mam of Anne, Robert, Audrey and Linda,
a dear mother-in-law, nan,
great nan, sister-in-law, aunty
and friend to many.
Will family and friends please meet for service on February 24th in Sunderland Crematorium at 2 p.m. and afterwards at Bramble Hollow, Four Lane Ends, Hetton-Le-Hole in the quiet lounge (upstairs).
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to
The Great North Air Ambulance Service. A donation box will be provided at the crematorium.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 18, 2020