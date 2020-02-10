|
|
|
JACKSON Pennywell Peacefully in Hospital after a short illness on February 6th, aged 90 years, Myra (née Burton).
Beloved Wife of the late Christopher Ernest, much loved Mam of Lynn, Tony, Catherine, Christopher, dearest Mother-in-Law to
Nyanje, Tracy and Paddy, adored
Nana of Clair, Toni and Michelle,
also a very dear Great Nana, Sister,
Sister-in-Law, Aunt and Cousin. Cortege leaving residence at 3pm on Monday February 17th for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 3:30pm.
Donations if desired in lieu of flowers to the Dogs Trust, a collection plate shall be made available
at the crematorium.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury
Funeral Directors 0191 5108000.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 10, 2020