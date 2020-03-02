|
MOFFAT Nancy
(Chester le Street) formerly Southwick On 22nd February after a short illness aged 89 years, Annie
(Nancy nee Young). Darling wife of Tom, dearest Mam of Carole, Keith and Gill and a loving mother in law, Gran and Great Gran. Also a dear sister of Tony and the late George. Friends invited to service at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 9th March at 2.30pm.
All welcome afterwards for refreshments at Ropery Lane Cricket Ground, Chester le Street, No need for black to be worn.
Family flowers only please but donations in lieu may be made at the service for Chester le Street Salvation Army and the Great North Air Ambulance
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 2, 2020