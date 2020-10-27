|
Sweeting (Woodstone Village) Peacefully passed away on the
22nd October 2020, aged 98 years, Nancy (Annie) (nee Brice).
Beloved Wife of the late Ernie.
Loved Mam of Alan and the late Sheila. A loving Nana, Grandma
and Great-Grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
St Andrews Church, Chilton Moor on Friday 6th November at
11.00am, followed by committal service at Birtley Crematorium
at 12 noon. No flowers by request,
donations may be left following the service to Springfield Care Home. Forever in our hearts x
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 27, 2020