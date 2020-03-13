Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nicola Batey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicola Batey

Memories Condolences

Nicola Batey Memories
BATEY Nicola To a beautiful daughter,
happy birthday on your 50th.
I stand here while you sleep,
and place flowers where you lay,
I think of all the memories,
and how I miss you every day.
To hear your voice one last time,
would help heal our broken hearts,
for now it beats a little slower,
now that we're apart.
As I stand here on this special day,
I look back upon the past,
although our worlds
are different now,
the memories will always last.
Love you, Mam and Dad and
brothers and sisters.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -