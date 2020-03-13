|
|
|
BATEY Nicola To a beautiful daughter,
happy birthday on your 50th.
I stand here while you sleep,
and place flowers where you lay,
I think of all the memories,
and how I miss you every day.
To hear your voice one last time,
would help heal our broken hearts,
for now it beats a little slower,
now that we're apart.
As I stand here on this special day,
I look back upon the past,
although our worlds
are different now,
the memories will always last.
Love you, Mam and Dad and
brothers and sisters.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 13, 2020