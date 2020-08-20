|
|
|
GIBSON NICOLA JAYNE Suddenly on 8th August,
aged 43 years.
Beloved daughter of
Maureen and the late Ron,
devoted mam to Hollie,
dearly loved sister of Sharon and
brother-in-law Terry,
trusted partner to Rob,
fondly remembered by his
father Symon and truly
missed by all who knew her.
Funeral service to take place on
Thursday 27th August in
Sunderland Crematorium at
10.30am. Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
For all enquiries including
details to web stream the
funeral service please contact
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Aug. 20, 2020