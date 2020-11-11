|
Bates Millfield The family of the late Nora
(née Oxlade) wish to express their sincere thanks to relations, friends and neighbours for the kindness and sympathy shown during their recent sad bereavement. Thanks to Ashley Lodge care home, Sunderland Royal Hospital and all who contributed to the go fund me page. Gracious thanks to John G Hogg Funeral Directors and Fr Skelton for the comforting service. Also Bethany's Florist for the beautiful floral tributes and the many cards of condolences received.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 11, 2020