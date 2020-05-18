|
|
|
Smith Hetton le Hole At home on May 13th aged 82 years, Nora (nee Raine). The beloved wife of Derek. The much loved mam of Gillian and Pamela and mother in law to Peter and Barry. The treasured nana of Calum, Kelly and Faye. A dear sister, sister in law, aunty and friend to many.
A private service will take place on Saturday May 23rd in Sunderland Crematorium. All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors,
30 Station Road, Hetton
Tel: 0191 5265800.
Memories will be cherished always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 18, 2020