Sweeting Nora
(Formerly of Grangetown) Peacefully in Ashbourne Lodge Care Home on 15th November,
aged 99 years. Beloved sister of
Rita and sister in law of Ken,
much loved cousin to Nora and devoted auntie to John and Jane.
Many thanks to the caring
staff of Ashbourne Lodge.
Funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Monday 30th November at
10.30 am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired,
to the Royal British Legion.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
St Luke's Terrace, Pallion.
Loved and Remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 23, 2020