Norah Clark

Norah Clark Notice
Clark Norah (Bibby)
Southwick Peacefully in hospital on
11th April, aged 64 years.
Loving Mam of Paul,
devoted Partner of Paul,
dear Sister Louise, Jackie,
Stephen, Marie, Bryan and
the late George, Lillian and Tom,
also a much loved Auntie and
friend of many. Loved by all she met.
Due to the current circumstances,
a private service will take place on
Monday 4th May.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
Daft as a Brush.
All enquiries to
John Duckworth Funeral Directors
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -