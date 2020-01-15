Home

Richardson Norah Died on 22nd December at
Falstone Manor, aged 85 years.
Beloved wife of the late Stan, much
loved mam of Stephen, Andrew, Ian
and Keith. A loving nana, great nana,
sister, aunt and a good friend.
Family and friends please meet
for Requiem Mass on Tuesday
21st January at 10am at St Hilda's
RC Church, Southwick followed
by cremation at Sunderland
Crematorium at 11:30am.
Family flowers only by request,
donations if so desired to
St Benedicts Hospice.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 15, 2020
