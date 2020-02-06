|
CARR (Town End Farm) Peacefully on 1st February aged 88 years. Noreen (Nee Newton). Beloved wife of the late Derek, devoted mam of the late Derek Junior, dear nana of Anthony and David, also a much loved great nana and friend to many. Family and friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday 13th February at 3.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Age UK (a donation box will be available at the crematorium). All enquiries to
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion,
Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and Remembered Always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 6, 2020