|
|
|
Birch Norma
(nee Johnson)
(Hylton Castle) Passed away on 28th September, aged 80 years.
Loving wife of the late Norman. Loving mother to Andrew and
David, mother-in-law to Christine, and David's partner Carol. Aunt to Carol and great aunt to Sara Jane.
Also Max, Carol's husband Joe
and Sara's partner Graham.
Funeral service will be held at
Holy Trinity Church, Southwick
on 15th October at 10 am.
Family flowers only, donations in
lieu if so desired to The Dogs Trust.
A donation box will be available
at the church.
A quiet, gentle, private person
who will be sorely missed by us all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 7, 2020