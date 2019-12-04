Home

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00
Birtley Crematorium
Norma Moran

Norma Moran Notice
MORAN Norma
née Walters
(Washington) Suddenly at QE Hospital on 28th November 2019, aged 63 years.
Norma, beloved wife of John, dearly loved mam of Cheryl, Sean, Lee, Clare, Kelly, and the late Darren
and also a much loved grandma
of Shanice and Tyler.
Friends please meet for service at Birtley Crematorium on Tuesday 10th December at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Cancer Research by a collection at the crematorium. Everyone welcome to
Legends (The Legion) afterwards.
Enquiries to Walker & Morrell Funereal Directors Tel 0191 4164160.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 4, 2019
