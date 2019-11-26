Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
14:00
Sunderland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Taylor

Notice Condolences

Norma Taylor Notice
Taylor Norma Very sadly passed away,
on 20th November 2019
aged 87 years, Norma
(née Kemmett).
Much loved wife of 64 years to
Ted, loving Mam of Keith, Christine and Bill, and the late Teddy,
a dear mother-in-law, beloved grandmother to Sarah, Laura,
Neil, Katie, Alice and Ed, also
great-grandmother to Lily and Freddy, also friend, teacher and spiritual guide to many.
Family and friends please meet at 2pm for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday
5th December. Family flowers
only, donations to Cancer Research if desired.
Loved and remembered eternally.
Norma is resting peacefully at
Co-op Funeral Directors on Sea Road, Fulwell, enquiries to 01915498150.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -