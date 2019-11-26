|
Taylor Norma Very sadly passed away,
on 20th November 2019
aged 87 years, Norma
(née Kemmett).
Much loved wife of 64 years to
Ted, loving Mam of Keith, Christine and Bill, and the late Teddy,
a dear mother-in-law, beloved grandmother to Sarah, Laura,
Neil, Katie, Alice and Ed, also
great-grandmother to Lily and Freddy, also friend, teacher and spiritual guide to many.
Family and friends please meet at 2pm for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday
5th December. Family flowers
only, donations to Cancer Research if desired.
Loved and remembered eternally.
Norma is resting peacefully at
Co-op Funeral Directors on Sea Road, Fulwell, enquiries to 01915498150.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 26, 2019