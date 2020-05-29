Home

Walton (late of Fulwell) Passed away peacefully in
Alexandra View Care Home, Southwick on 21st May 2020
aged 88 years, Norma (nee Scarfe).
A dear Wife of the late Ronnie
(Ronald). A very much loved Mam
of Philip and Hilary. Mother-in-law
of Faustinah and Gordon. Nanna
of Glenn, Chloe, Riccyle and Amy.
A dear Sister to Audrey and
the late Arthur.
A private funeral service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 3rd June 2020.
Promoted to Glory
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 29, 2020
