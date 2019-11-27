Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norma Welsh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma Welsh

Notice Condolences

Norma Welsh Notice
Welsh Easington Colliery Peacefully at home after a short illness on November 21st aged 66 years, Norma (nee Terry, formerly Cleary).
The dearly loved mama of
Michael, Diane and Levi the dog.
A devoted grandma of Sarah, Hayley and Georgia. The loving
wife of the late Cliff, a much loved sister of Frank and the late Ann and John and aunty to all her nephews and nieces.
Friends please meet on Monday 2nd December for service in Durham Crematorium at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Macmillan Nurses. A collection box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton le Hole Tel: 0191 5265800.
Always loved, always remembered.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -