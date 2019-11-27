|
|
|
Welsh Easington Colliery Peacefully at home after a short illness on November 21st aged 66 years, Norma (nee Terry, formerly Cleary).
The dearly loved mama of
Michael, Diane and Levi the dog.
A devoted grandma of Sarah, Hayley and Georgia. The loving
wife of the late Cliff, a much loved sister of Frank and the late Ann and John and aunty to all her nephews and nieces.
Friends please meet on Monday 2nd December for service in Durham Crematorium at 10.30am. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired to the Macmillan Nurses. A collection box will be provided at the crematorium.
All enquiries to Andrew Grey Funeral Directors, 30 Station Road, Hetton le Hole Tel: 0191 5265800.
Always loved, always remembered.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Nov. 27, 2019