Gustard (New Herrington) Peacefully, but unexpectedly after a short illness at home, surrounded by his loving family on 8th September.
Norman, aged 93 years, a dear husband of Sheila, a much loved
dad, grandad and great grandad,
also a dear uncle and friend to many.
Funeral Service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd September at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Cystic Fibrosis c/o
Derek Moss Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 3855959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 17, 2020