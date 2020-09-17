Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Gustard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Gustard

Notice Condolences

Norman Gustard Notice
Gustard (New Herrington) Peacefully, but unexpectedly after a short illness at home, surrounded by his loving family on 8th September.
Norman, aged 93 years, a dear husband of Sheila, a much loved
dad, grandad and great grandad,
also a dear uncle and friend to many.
Funeral Service to be held at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 22nd September at 11am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Cystic Fibrosis c/o
Derek Moss Funeral Directors.
Tel 0191 3855959
Published in Sunderland Echo on Sept. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -