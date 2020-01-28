Home

Norman Hall

Norman Hall Notice
Hall (Leechmere Road) Passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side on
22nd January, aged 88 years,
Norman.
Beloved husband of the late Jean. Loving dad to Yvonne and Pamela.
Adored grandad to Lyndsey, Danielle, Jonathan and Jeremy. Special great grandad to
Archie, Pearl and Nell.
An inspirational father-in-law to Nigel and Terry. A dear brother, uncle and friend of many.
Friends please meet for service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday February 4th at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to Macmillan Cancer Support.
Sadly missed,
remembered always.
Any enquiries to
Jayne Prior Funeral Directors,
Chester Road, Sunderland.
Tel. (0191)5009430
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 28, 2020
