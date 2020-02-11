Home

Norman Hunter

Norman Hunter Notice
Hunter Norman Passed away peacefully with
his loving family by his side at
Bryony Park Nursing Home on
the 3rd February, aged 93 years.
Much loved husband of Irene,
loving dad of Vivien,
father-in-law of Colin, treasured grandad of Louise and Andrew.
Funeral Service at Sunderland Crematorium on Tuesday 18th February at 1pm, family flowers only.
Donations in lieu, if so desired
to the Alzheimer's Society.
A donation box will be available
on the day.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Feb. 11, 2020
