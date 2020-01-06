|
|
|
THOMPSON Norman (Tompa)
(Murton) Passed away suddenly on the 19th December at home with dignity, aged 62 years. Loving son of the late Nancy and Norman, a devoted father of Lauren, grandad to Bailey and Leon, brother to Sheena,
Karen, Dale and Lee,
brother-in-law to Alan and Helen, devoted uncle.
Would family and friends please meet for funeral service at Durham Crematorium on
Monday 13th January at 10:30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Great North Air Ambulance Service. Reception to follow at
The Marlborough, Seaham.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 6, 2020