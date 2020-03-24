Home

Olga Kirton

Olga Kirton Notice
KIRTON Roker Peacefully in Hospital
on March 14th,
aged 86 years, Olga.
Dear Sister of the late
Doris, Rodham and Leslie.
Also a beloved Aunt, Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt.
Cortege leaving residence at 12:30pm on Wednesday 1st April for service and cremation in Sunderland Crematorium at 1pm. Family Flowers only with donations in Lieu to St Benedicts Hospice,
a collection plate shall be made available. All Enquiries to
T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000.
Olga was deeply loved by all
those who knew her and shall be sadly missed by all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 24, 2020
