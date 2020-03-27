|
|
|
KIRTON Roker Peacefully in Hospital
on March 14th,
aged 86 years, Olga.
Dear Sister of the late, Doris, Rodham and Leslie.
Also a beloved Aunt, Great Aunt and Great Great Aunt.
Family funeral only with hopefully
a service to celebrate Olga's life in
St Peter's Church, Monkwearmouth at a later date. Family flowers only with donations in Lieu to St Benedicts Hospice.
All enquiries to T P Bradbury Funeral Directors 01915108000. Olga was deeply loved by all those who knew her and shall be sadly missed by all.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 27, 2020