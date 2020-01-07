Home

Olive Jukes

Notice Condolences

Olive Jukes Notice
JUKES Olive (nee English) In hospital on December 30th,
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Oliver, much loved mam of Doreen and Oliver,
dear mother-in-law to Eric and Maria, devoted grandma,
great-grandma, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. Family and friends please meet for service in Holy Trinity Church, Southwick on Thursday, January 16th at 12.15 prior to interment in Mere Knolls Cemetery at 1pm. By family request could you wear something green on the day please.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Jan. 7, 2020
