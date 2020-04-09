|
Millward Sunderland Peacefully in Highcliffe Care Centre on March 30th aged 90 years,
Olive (née Colman).
Dearly loved wife of the late Walter and George, loving sister and
sister-in-law, auntie,
great auntie and friend.
Burial at Bishop Wearmouth Cemetery on Thursday 16th April at 2.30pm. Donations to Highcliffe Care Centre, 9 Whitchurch Road, SR5 2JW. A tree has been planted
in memory of Olive.
At peace.
All enquiries to Alan Duckworth of Chester Road, 5102960.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 9, 2020