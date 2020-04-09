Home

Olive Millward

Olive Millward Notice
Millward Sunderland Peacefully in Highcliffe Care Centre on March 30th aged 90 years,
Olive (née Colman).
Dearly loved wife of the late Walter and George, loving sister and
sister-in-law, auntie,
great auntie and friend.
Burial at Bishop Wearmouth Cemetery on Thursday 16th April at 2.30pm. Donations to Highcliffe Care Centre, 9 Whitchurch Road, SR5 2JW. A tree has been planted
in memory of Olive.
At peace.
All enquiries to Alan Duckworth of Chester Road, 5102960.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 9, 2020
