RODGERS (formerly of
Seaburn Dene) At Glenholme House on Sunday
22 March 2020, aged 85 years,
Olivia Ann, beloved wife of the late Jack, much loved Mam of Graeme and Allison, loving mother-in-law
to Patsy, devoted grandma to Jennifer, Alex, Eve and Laura, also a dear sister, sister-in-law, aunty and friend to many.
Olivia passed away peacefully after
a long battle with dementia, courageously borne.
Due to the current restrictions, the service will be held on Thursday
2 April 2020 at 2pm and will be immediate family only.
A service to celebrate Olivia's life will be held later in the year at
St. Andrew's Church, Roker, Sunderland, to which all will be made welcome.
Any enquiries to Peter Dodd Funeral Directors, Broadway, Grindon, tel.5200666.
Olivia is remembered with much affection.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Mar. 30, 2020