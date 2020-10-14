|
BARRACLOUGH (Hendon) Peacefully on 6th October,
aged 84 years, Pat.
Devoted husband to the late Miriam, loving dad to Pat, Shaun, Kevin, Darren and Stewart,
a dear father in law and a much loved grandad and great grandad. Also, a sadly missed brother in law and uncle.
Requiem Mass will take place at
St. Mary's Catholic Church on Tuesday 20th October at 2.00pm, cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations if desired to Mesothelioma UK (a collection box will be available).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 514 2744. Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 14, 2020