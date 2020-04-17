Home

John Duckworth Funeral Directors (Sunderland)
North Hylton Road
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR5 5QZ
0191 548 4545
Pat Burnicle Notice
Burnicle Pat
(Castletown,
formerly Doxford Park and Silksworth) Peacefully passed away
on 14th April, aged 83 years.
Much loved wife of the recently
deceased Jim Burnicle and
loving mother of Colin and John.
Pat was a wonderful mother in law,
grandmother, great grandmother,
aunty, sister, sister in law
and friend and
will be deeply missed by all.
Special thanks to all the staff from
Lansbury Court Residential Home.
Now together forever with Jim.
Private family service at the crematorium on 6th May 12pm.
Donations to Alzheimer's UK.
All enquiries to
Duckworth Funeral Directors,
North Hylton Road, Sunderland
Tel. 0191 5160202.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 17, 2020
