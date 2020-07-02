|
|
|
Everett Patricia Ann
(nee Lewis)
Tunstall Passed away peacefully
in St Benedict's Hospice,
aged 84 years.
A much loved wife of Tony,
beloved mother of Sara,
Jonathan, Lisa and Kati,
dearest grandma, mother-in-law and a highly respected teacher.
Private funeral service to be held
at Sunderland Crematorium on Wednesday 8th July at 2 pm.
No flowers requested, with donations in lieu if desired
to St Benedict's Hospice.
Memorial to follow later.
Patricia will be sadly missed
by all who knew her.
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 2, 2020