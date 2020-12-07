Home

Peacefully at Ashbourne Lodge Care Home on 30th November, aged 95 years, Patricia (Pat- Nee Philipson).
A dearly loved wife of the late James (Jim) and cherished mother and mother in law to Gillian and Colin.
A much loved aunt and friend to many who will be sadly missed. Service to be held at
Sunderland Crematorium on Thursday December 10th.
Family flowers only,
donations if desired to
The British Heart Foundation.
Enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Service, Tel 0191 5239099.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Dec. 7, 2020
