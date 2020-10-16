Home

HUGHES Peacefully at home on
9th October, aged 72 years,
Patricia (Nee Pentland).
Beloved wife of the late Colin,
a much loved mam, grandma, mother in law, sister, sister in law, aunt and friend to many.
Requiem Mass will be held at
St Mary's Catholic Church on Wednesday 28th October at 2.00pm, cremation to follow at Sunderland Crematorium.
No floral tributes please,
donations in lieu, if desired,
to St Benedict's Hospice
(a donation box will be available).
All enquiries to John Hogg Family Funeral Directors, Tel: 0191 514 2744.
Loved and remembered always.
Published in Sunderland Echo on Oct. 16, 2020
