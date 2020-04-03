|
Richardson Patricia (nee Lazenby) Peacefully on 26th March,
aged 68 years.
A treasured daughter of Eva Lazenby, beloved wife of John, adored mam to Rebecca, Sarah
and Katherine, dearly loved grandma to Emily, Edie Boe and Joseph and a dearest sister
to Carole, Eric and Alan.
A private family service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium.
Pat will be deeply missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Donations gratefully accepted
in lieu of floral tributes to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 3, 2020