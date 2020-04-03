Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Richardson

Notice Condolences

Patricia Richardson Notice
Richardson Patricia (nee Lazenby) Peacefully on 26th March,
aged 68 years.
A treasured daughter of Eva Lazenby, beloved wife of John, adored mam to Rebecca, Sarah
and Katherine, dearly loved grandma to Emily, Edie Boe and Joseph and a dearest sister
to Carole, Eric and Alan.
A private family service will take place at Sunderland Crematorium.
Pat will be deeply missed by all
who knew and loved her.
Donations gratefully accepted
in lieu of floral tributes to
Macmillan Cancer Support.
All enquiries to John Duckworth Funeral Directors tel. 0191 5160202
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -