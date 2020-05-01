|
|
|
Robson Patricia (Pat)
Formerly of Geoffrey Street, Whitburn
(Ex Employee at
Boots Chemist Sunderland for over 40 years) Unexpectedly and peacefully
in Haven Court Care Home
on 25th April 2020.
Loving sister of Shirley, sister-in-law of Harold, much loved auntie of her niece Alyson, loved great auntie to her two nieces Verity and Tamsin and nephew Patrick.
Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Haven Court who cared for Pat and for their love and compassion
when the family were unable
to be with her in her final days.
Private funeral at
South Shields Crematorium on
Thursday 7th May 2020 at 5pm.
Please send donations in lieu of flowers to Haven Court Care Home.
All enquiries to the
Co-op Funeralcare, South Shields
Tel - 0191 4555521
Published in Sunderland Echo on May 1, 2020