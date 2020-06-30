|
TAGGART Patrick Michael
(Farringdon) Peacefully in St Benedict's Hospice on 18th June, aged 64 years.
Patrick, dearly loved partner to the late Linda, and a much loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle, step-dad, grandad and friend. Will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
Funeral cortege leaving from Brother Dennis' home, Farringdon on Monday 6th July at 12:45pm
for anyone wishing to pay
their respects. Flowers welcome.
A graveside service will take place for family at Bishopwearmouth Cemetery at 1.00pm.
At rest with John Hogg
Family Funeral Directors,
138 Allendale Road, Farringdon.
Forever in our hearts.
Published in Sunderland Echo on June 30, 2020