TAGGART Patrick Michael
(Farringdon) Family of the late Patrick would like to thank all family, friends and neighbours for their kindness and support during their recent bereavement, also for the many cards of condolence and floral tributes received. Special thanks to St Benedict's Hospice,
the MacMillan District nursing team and the head and neck team at Sunderland Royal Hospital for looking after Patrick.
Also Deacon Norman Barron for
the lovely graveside service and to Claire and everyone at
John Hogg Family Funeral Directors for all their help and support.
Patrick will always remain
in our hearts x
Published in Sunderland Echo on July 22, 2020
