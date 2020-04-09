Home

Scollen & Wright Funeral Service (Silksworth)
37 Blind Lane
Sunderland, Co. Durham SR3 1AS
0191 523 9099
Paul Bruce

Paul Bruce Notice
BRUCE Lakeside Passed away suddenly on
6th April, aged 59 years, Paul.
Beloved son the the late Harry and Pat Bruce, and step son to the
the late Arthur Naugher.
The very much loved brother of John, Christine, Gerardine, Trish and Clare. A loving brother in law, uncle, great uncle and a friend to many.
A private service will be held at Sunderland Crematorium.
Will be very sadly missed.
Any enquiries to Scollen and Wright Funeral Home, Silksworth.
Tel 0191 5239099
Published in Sunderland Echo on Apr. 9, 2020
